Jayden Maiava (5 TDs), No. 14 Southern California beat Louisiana

Jayden Maiava passed for five touchdowns and No. 14 Southern California weathered an early threat from Louisiana to roll off 21 consecutive points in a 49-30 win on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

The Trojans (3-0) were clinging to a 14-10 lead late in the second quarter when Maiava's pass caromed off the hand of Ragin' Cajuns safety Maurion Eleam and into the arms of Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.

Dixon-Wyatt's touchdown reception of 19 yards opened the floodgates for USC, which added another score less than two minutes later on Trent Mosley's 86-yard punt return for a score.

The two quick touchdowns gave the Trojans a 28-point first half after Maiava had connected with Mark Bowman on a pair of short scoring strikes. The two touchdown receptions of 5 and 9 yards were part of his team highs of six catches and 83 yards.

Maiava came out of intermission to throw his fourth touchdown of the night, a 21-yard strike to Mosley. However, Mosley limped off the field after the score, marking an end to his two-catch, 33-yard night.

Maiava exited in the fourth quarter but not before he added a fifth touchdown pass. Maiava connected with Zacharyus Williams on a 44-yard score to cap a 19-of-29, 261-yard effort.

USC's 28-7 stretch made the difference after facing a stiff challenge for the better part of the first two quarters.

Louisiana (1-1) moved to a 14-10 deficit midway through the second quarter when Steven Blanco's goal-line carry capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive.

After a slow start on offense, managing just 18 yards in the first quarter, the Ragin' Cajuns finished with 358. Quarterback Lunch Winfield went 16-of-22 passing for 212 yards, including a 14-yard scoring connection with Russell Babineaux, who finished with six receptions for a game-high 91 yards.

Winfield also scored on runs of 1 and 32 yards, part of his team-high 91 rushing yards for the game.

King Miller led the Trojans with 128 yards on 18 carries, including an exclamation-point, 12-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.