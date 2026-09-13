Jets WR Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (groin) exit opener

New York Jets rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. was ruled out for the remainder of their season opener Sunday at the Tennessee Titans with an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, veteran safety Minkah Fitzpatrick injured his groin and was downgraded from questionable to doubtful during the second half.

Cooper, selected in the first round (30th overall) in April's draft out of Indiana, caught his lone target for a 30-yard gain to set up a touchdown on the Jets' opening drive.

Fitzpatrick is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro beginning his first season with his third NFL team. He had 690 tackles, 21 interceptions, 60 pass breakups, six forced fumbles and seven recoveries in eight seasons for the Miami Dolphins (2018-19, 2025) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2019-24).