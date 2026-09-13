NFL injury roundup: Kyler Murray’s Vikings debut cut short

Kyler Murray saw his Minnesota Vikings debut come to an early end when he sustained a concussion on a scramble in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the visiting Green Bay Packers.

The former Arizona Cardinals quarterback took a hard hit to the side of his head and had his helmet knocked off as he slid short of the first-down marker with 6:10 to go in the opening quarter. He stayed on the turf while medical staff attended to him. Eventually, Murray got to his feet and walked to the locker room without assistance.

Packers safety Javon Bullard was penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness on the play.

The team announced in the second quarter that Murray had been ruled out for the remainder of the game. Coach Kevin O'Connell had no further information after the game, saying Murray would be evaluated day by day in the coming week.

Carson Wentz replaced Murray at quarterback and tossed three touchdown passes to help Minnesota score 29 unanswered points and stun Green Bay 39-22. The Vikings made headlines earlier this month when they named the veteran Wentz as their No. 2 quarterback ahead of former first-round pick JJ McCarthy.

--Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers set a career high with 150 receiving yards in the first half at Indianapolis but went to the bench after aggravating a hamstring injury with six minutes left in the second quarter.

Baltimore ruled Flowers out for the game in the fourth quarter. Rookie receiver Ja'Kobi Lane also exited the game with a wrist injury. The Ravens went on to roll past the Colts 41-23.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter didn't have a postgame update on either receiver's condition. Flowers had missed two weeks this summer with an injury to the same left hamstring.

Ravens cornerback T.J. Tampa also left the game in the first quarter with a knee injury.

--The New York Jets lost rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. and veteran safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to injuries during their season-opening 23-10 win at the Tennessee Titans.

Cooper, selected in the first round (30th overall) in April's draft out of Indiana, caught his lone target for a 30-yard gain to set up a touchdown on the Jets' opening drive. But he came out of the game on the next play with an ankle injury. Reports said X-rays were negative, but the Jets fear Cooper sustained a high ankle sprain.

Like Cooper, Fitzpatrick (strained left groin) did not return after being hurt in the first quarter.

Fitzpatrick is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro. This was his Jets debut after eight seasons split between the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers.

--The Atlanta Falcons lost stalwart right guard Chris Lindstrom to a concussion and defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand to a knee injury during their Week 1 20-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lindstrom has been named a Pro Bowler in each of the past four seasons. He began his eighth NFL season -- entirely with Atlanta -- on Sunday and played his 106th game, all of them starts.

Hand joined the Falcons this offseason after spending 2025 with the Los Angeles Chargers. It's his ninth NFL season.

--The Washington Commanders saw tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring), linebacker Frankie Luvu (groin) and safety Tyler Owens (ankle) leave the game during their 24-22 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles.

Okonkwo had two catches for 16 yards before departing. Luvu made four tackles, including one sack, while Owens had two tackles.

--The Los Angeles Chargers lost wide receivers Ladd McConkey (chest) and KeAndre Lambert-Smith (hamstring) and cornerback Elijah Molden (hamstring) during their 26-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

McConkey hauled in five catches for 82 yards and a touchdown as the Chargers' leading receiver before he took a big hit on a catch over the middle in the third quarter. He paced the Chargers last season with 789 yards and six TDs on 66 receptions. Molden made five tackles for Los Angeles.

--Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson sustained a knee injury during the first half of their blowout 34-10 loss at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sampson, beginning his second NFL season, returned two kicks for 64 yards but did not have a carry before his injury.