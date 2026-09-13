QB Nate Bennett steps up for Baylor in rout of Prairie View A&M

Quarterback Nate Bennett threw for 301 yards in his first career start as host Baylor scored 44 unanswered points to rout FCS program Prairie View A&M 44-3 on Saturday night in Waco, Texas.

Filling in for starter DJ Lagway, who injured his ankle in Baylor's opener against Auburn, Bennett also threw two touchdowns and two interceptions. Wide receiver Gavin Freeman led the Bears (1-1) with 10 receptions and 104 receiving yards. Baylor tallied 540 total yards to 110 for Prairie View (1-2).

Panthers quarterback Tevin Carter managed just 74 passing yards, while Zayvion Turner-Knox led the team with 12 rushing yards on four carries.

Prairie View marched into the red zone on its first drive, helped by Carter's 30-yard screen pass to Ky'Yon Harris. The Panthers advanced to the Baylor 6-yard line before Ethan Eddins easily converted a 25-yard field-goal attempt for a 3-0 lead with 10:58 remaining in the first frame.

Baylor's Rhett Armstrong responded with a 46-yard field goal on the ensuing possession. The Bears took the lead when running back Caden Knighten scored on a 5-yard run with 4:22 remaining in the first quarter.

The Bears' offense kept rolling as Prairie View stalled. Bennett found Jayden McGowan (33 yards) and Dre'lon Miller (22 yards) for two passing touchdowns in the first quarter before rushing 17 yards for another at the beginning of the second with 12:55 remaining.

Defensive back Jacob Davis intercepted an overthrown Bennett pass to give the Panthers possession at the Bears' 47-yard line but couldn't take advantage of the turnover.

Armstrong closed the first half with two field-goal attempts -- one completed from 45 yards and another missed from 41 - as Baylor went up 34-3.

Defensive back Malachi Williams intercepted another Bennett attempt with 7:53 remaining in the third quarter, but the Panthers couldn't score on the following drive. Baylor responded with an 11-play, 80-yard drive ending with McGowan's 13-yard touchdown run for a 41-3 lead.

Armstrong began the final frame with a 22-yard field goal. Although Harrison McKinley picked off Baylor third-string quarterback Edward Griffin's pass with 4:43 remaining, Baylor was able to preserve its 41-point lead.