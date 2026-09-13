Ravens WR Zay Flowers' 150-yard first half ends with hamstring injury

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers set a career high with 150 receiving yards in the first half at Indianapolis on Sunday but went to the bench with a hamstring injury with six minutes left in the second quarter.

Baltimore announced Flowers was questionable to return to the game, after he torched the Colts for multiple huge plays.

Flowers caught a 49-yard pass from Lamar Jackson on the Ravens' first offensive play of the game to set up a 5-yard Jackson TD run.

Flowers left the Colts in the dust on a 54-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Flowers crossed the field from the left in front of Jackson 4 yards from the line of scrimmage, caught a sidearm throw, turned upfield and burst through a line of chasing defenders. It was his fourth catch for 138 yards with more than six minutes left in the second quarter.

On his fifth grab, Flowers was quickly corralled by Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner and sat on the turf for a few seconds, rubbing the back of his left leg.

Ravens cornerback T.J. Tampa left the game in the first quarter with a knee injury.