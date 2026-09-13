Report: 49ers WR De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) out 1 month

A non-contact left ankle injury in San Francisco's season-opening victory will keep 49ers rookie wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling sidelined for at least a month, NFL Network reported Sunday.

Stribling was injured in the second quarter of the 49ers' 27-7 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday in Australia and did not return. According to the report, the injury is a deltoid ligament sprain.

The former Ole Miss star might need to have surgery, per the report, but it had not been determined as of Sunday morning.

After the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the rookie's Achilles was intact, but that more tests were required to determine the exact nature of the injury.

The 49ers chose Stribling, 23, with the first pick of the second round (No. 33 overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Hawaii native earned more playing time after impressing the team at training camp.