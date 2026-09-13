Report: Clemson QB Christopher Vizzina out vs. UNC, Tait Reynolds to start

The Clemson Tigers will turn to freshman Tait Reynolds at quarterback against North Carolina on Saturday with Christopher Vizzina expected to miss the game due to an elbow injury, according to multiple reports.

Vizzina left Saturday's 22-7 win over Georgia Southern with an injury to his non-throwing elbow that is expected to sideline him for 1-2 weeks. He was 4-for-7 with 19 yards passing, a touchdown and an interception when he left the game.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said at halftime that Vizzina was going to go back in the game but "couldn't feel his left arm."

Reynolds, who also saw time in Clemson's 51-10 season-opening loss to LSU, was 16 of 27 passing for 178 yards against Georgia Southern. The freshman from Queen Creek, Ariz., is still seeking his first career touchdown pass but has completed 60.6% of his pass attempts through two games.

Clemson (1-1) plays host to North Carolina before traveling to play at California on Sept. 25.