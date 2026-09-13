Report: Maxx Crosby turned down Rams' trade interest

Maxx Crosby made it known to teams looking to trade for him after a move to the Baltimore Ravens fell through last March that he only wanted to play for the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network reported Sunday.

Those interested teams, according to the network's sources, included the Los Angeles Rams, who eventually pivoted to a trade with the Cleveland Browns for five-time All-Pro Myles Garrett. The Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers also checked in on Crosby, one of the NFL's top edge rushers.

Crosby was expected to be a Raven last spring once Baltimore agreed to send Las Vegas a package led by two first-round draft picks, but the Ravens backed out over concerns about Crosby's knee. Once that decision became public, other clubs wanted to snag the five-time Pro Bowler for what was described to NFL Network as "pennies on the dollars."

Crosby, for his part, posted on social media that "I'm a Raider. I'm back."

The Raiders shut down Crosby for the final two games last season, citing a knee injury. Crosby's displeasure over that move made it appear as if a split would happen in the offseason. Indeed, the deal with the Ravens seemed to confirm a disconnect.

But Crosby now appears to be happy in Las Vegas and is active for the Raiders' Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins. He enters the 2026 season with 69.5 sacks in 110 career games, all with the Raiders, who drafted him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Eastern Michigan.