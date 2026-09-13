Reports: Rams' Myles Garrett headed to IR, to have knee surgery (NFL)

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sep 11, 2026; Melbourne, AUS; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett (95) pressures San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) in the first half at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFL

Reports: Rams' Myles Garrett headed to IR, to have knee surgery

By Field Level Media

Sep 13, 20265 hours ago

Los Angeles Rams star defensive end Myles Garrett will undergo arthroscopic surgery on a knee and will be placed on injured reserve, multiple media outlets reported on Sunday.

While the knee wasn't specified, Garrett missed most of training camp and wore a sleeve on his left leg at several practices.

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Garrett admittedly struggled in the Rams' 27-7 season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia. He did not record a tackle in the lopsided loss on Thursday night.

Garrett, 30, called his first game in a Los Angeles uniform the "worst version of myself that I've put out there."

"I've got to be better," the five-time, first-team All-Pro said. "I've got to find a way to recover and get back to the player I know I can be and I've shown that I've been before."

After breaking the NFL single-season record with 23 sacks last season for the Cleveland Browns, Garrett was traded to the Rams on June 1 in exchange for outside linebacker Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round selection and a 2029 third-rounder.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett has recorded 125.5 sacks and 239 quarterback hits in 135 career games (132 starts) with the Browns (2017-25) and Rams.

--Field Level Media

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