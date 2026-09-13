Reports: Rams' Myles Garrett headed to IR, to have knee surgery

Los Angeles Rams star defensive end Myles Garrett will undergo arthroscopic surgery on a knee and will be placed on injured reserve, multiple media outlets reported on Sunday.

While the knee wasn't specified, Garrett missed most of training camp and wore a sleeve on his left leg at several practices.

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Garrett admittedly struggled in the Rams' 27-7 season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia. He did not record a tackle in the lopsided loss on Thursday night.

Garrett, 30, called his first game in a Los Angeles uniform the "worst version of myself that I've put out there."

"I've got to be better," the five-time, first-team All-Pro said. "I've got to find a way to recover and get back to the player I know I can be and I've shown that I've been before."

After breaking the NFL single-season record with 23 sacks last season for the Cleveland Browns, Garrett was traded to the Rams on June 1 in exchange for outside linebacker Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round selection and a 2029 third-rounder.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett has recorded 125.5 sacks and 239 quarterback hits in 135 career games (132 starts) with the Browns (2017-25) and Rams.