Texas takes No. 1 spot in AP Top 25; Oregon falls to No. 21

Following its historic rally against Ohio State on Saturday, Texas is the new No. 1 team in The Associated Press Top 25 poll Sunday, while Oregon dropped 15 spots to No. 21 following a road loss to Oklahoma State.

Trailing the visiting Buckeyes by 20 in the fourth quarter, the Longhorns stormed back to win 24-23, marking the largest fourth-quarter comeback victory against an AP No. 1 team, according to Sportradar. Their win also avenged a season-opening loss to Ohio State last season that knocked Texas out of the top spot.

Other than that preseason ranking, Texas was last No. 1 in October 2024. The Longhorns received 56 first-place votes. No. 2 Georgia (three votes) and No. 3 Notre Dame (one) held their spots. Indiana, which moved up one spot to No. 4, received three votes. Miami, up one place to No. 5, landed four votes. LSU moved up one spot to No. 7 and got one vote.

The Buckeyes dropped to No. 6, falling out of the top five for the first time in two seasons. They are 1-3 in their last four games, with each loss coming against a top 10 team.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Michigan returned to the poll at No. 19 after dropping out following its controversial Hail Mary victory over Western Michigan last week. The Wolverines' 17-10 home win over Oklahoma dropped the Sooners from No. 11 to No. 24.

Oregon entered the season with aspirations of winning its first national championship, but after narrowly defeating Boise State in the season opener, it fell 39-31 to the Cowboys, allowing 554 yards in its first loss to an unranked opponent since 2021. At No. 21, the Ducks hold their lowest ranking in four years.

Associated Press Top 25

1. Texas (2-0) 2. Georgia (2-0) 3. Notre Dame (2-0) 4. Indiana (2-0) 5. Miami (2-0) 6. Ohio State (1-1) 7. LSU (2-0) 8. Ole Miss (2-0) 9. Texas A&M (2-0) 10. Alabama (2-0) 11. BYU (2-0) 12. USC (3-0) 13. Texas Tech (2-0) 14. Penn State (2-0) 15. Tennessee (2-0) 16. SMU (2-0) 17. Utah (2-0) 18. Iowa (2-0) 19. Michigan (2-0) 20. Missouri (2-0) 21. Oregon (1-1) 22. Houston (2-0) 23. Louisville (1-1) 24. Oklahoma (1-1) 25. Virginia (2-0)