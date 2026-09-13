Trevor Lawrence (4 TDs), Jaguars blitz Browns 34-10

Trevor Lawrence threw four touchdown passes and the Jaguars dominated the Cleveland Browns with a 34-10 win Sunday in Jacksonville.

Lawrence completed 18 of 23 passes for 245 yards as Jacksonville built a 31-0 lead before tapping the brakes in the second half.

Parker Washington caught Lawrence's first TD pass and led the Jaguars with five receptions for 83 yards. Ten Jacksonville receivers caught at least one pass.

Jacksonville opened the second half with an easy four-play touchdown drive, covering 60 yards in under three minutes before Lawrence and Jakobi Meyers hooked up on a 32-yard scoring strike for a 31-0 lead.

The Browns escaped the shutout on the next possession but spoiled a 74-yard kickoff return by Raheim Sanders, going just 15 yards on seven plays before Andre Szmyt's 26-yard field goal.

Deshaun Watson threw a 46-yard TD pass to rookie Denzel Boston with 1:52 remaining in the game. Watson was 16 of 22 for 205 yards and an interception, with rookies Boston and KC Concepcion accounting for six catches and 102 yards.

Already trailing 14-0, Watson recovered his own fumble as Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen converged on him in the pocket as the first quarter came to an end.

But the Jaguars just kept scoring.

The ensuing drive ended in a field goal. After the Jaguars recovered Concepcion's fumble, Lawrence tallied his third TD pass of the game with 6:18 left in the second quarter. The 14-yarder to tight end Brenton Strange gave Jacksonville a 24-0 lead.

Watson's third pass attempt of the game was picked off by Foyesade Oluokun and set up the first Jacksonville touchdown. Washington made a diving, two-handed grab for a 30-yard TD pass to open the scoring in the first quarter.