Vicari Swain returns 2 punts for TDs as South Carolina routs Towson

Vicari Swain returned two punts for touchdowns in South Carolina's 45-9 victory against Towson on Saturday night at Columbia, S.C.

Matt Fuller rushed for 125 yards and quarterback LaNorris Sellers ran for 119 yards, with each scoring a touchdown for the Gamecocks (2-0).

Swain's first scoring return covered 58 yards for the game's first points less than five and a half minutes into the game. The junior defensive back's second score on a punt return was good for 45 yards in the final seconds of the third quarter as the Gamecocks stretched their lead to 31-9.

Swain returned three of Towson's 11 punts for 122 yards.

Sellers finished 10-for-23 for 96 yards in the air with an interception.

Jabree Coleman had a 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and teammate Isaiah Augustave added a 55-yard scoring run for South Carolina, which sat many of its starters for the final quarter.

Andrew Indorf threw for 171 yards and a touchdown for Towson (0-3). The Tigers were limited to 203 yards of total offense.

Sellers ran 58 yards to open the second-half scoring on a possession that lasted three plays. Then the game was delayed by weather less than three minutes into the second half. When play resumed, some of the action came during heavy rain.

Towson struck first following the unexpected break, with Indorf connecting with Aaron Enterline for a 23-yard TD.

Earlier, Max Kelley's 33-yard field goal at the end of an 11-play drive made it 10-0 in the second quarter.

The Gamecocks scored in five plays on their next possession, with Fuller rambling 55 yards for the touchdown,

Zaydaan Faridi's 41-yard field goal put Towson on the board with 1:04 left in the first half.

South Carolina held a 254-81 edge in first-half total yards.