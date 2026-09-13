Vikings QB Kyler Murray (concussion) ruled out vs. Packers

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray was ruled out of Sunday's game against the visiting Green Bay Packers after suffering a concussion on scramble in the first quarter.

Murray took a hard hit to the side of his head and had his helmet knocked off as he slid short of the first-down marker with 6:10 to go in the opening quarter. He stayed on the turf while medical staff attended to him. Eventually, Murray got to his feet and walked to the locker room without assistance.

The team announced in the second quarter that Murray had been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Packers safety Javon Bullard was penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness on the play.

Carson Wentz replaced Murray at quarterback. The Vikings made headlines earlier this month when they named the veteran Wentz as their No. 2 quarterback ahead of former first-round pick JJ McCarthy.