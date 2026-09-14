Ailing Washington loses WRs Christian Moss, Rashid Williams to injuries

Washington has added two wide receivers and a cornerback to its ever-growing injury pile.

Huskies coach Jedd Fisch said Monday that wide receiver Christian Moss will be out for 2-3 months, as will running backs Quaid Carr and Jayden Limar. All three were injured during the season-opening win against Washington State on Sept. 6, and they'll each be re-evaluated on Nov. 1.

Carr and Limar were already known to be sidelined with upper-body injuries, but Moss was considered questionable entering the Huskies' most recent game, a 16-14 escape against Utah State.

Fisch added that another starting receiver, Rashid Williams, and starting cornerback Emmanuel Karnley came out of Saturday's game with soft tissue injuries and are week to week.

Karnley, a Virginia transfer, had five tackles and two pass breakups in the season opener against Washington State. Williams had amassed four catches for 96 yards and one touchdown over two games.

The Huskies are 2-0 but dropped out of the AP poll after the close call against Utah State. They were No. 19 last week and received the 26th-most points in this week's poll, first among the "others receiving votes" category. They host FCS Eastern Washington on Saturday.