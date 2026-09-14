Back surgery to keep Lions RB Isiah Pacheco out much longer

Isiah Pacheco's Detroit Lions debut has been delayed further, perhaps until December, after the running back underwent back surgery.

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Pacheco had the procedure and will be out for "a significant amount of time." NFL Network reported that he will need 12 weeks to recover from a procedure to remove a loose body that was pressing on a nerve.

Pacheco was already slated to miss the first four games of Detroit's season after being placed on injured reserve Sept. 1 with a designation to return. Campbell said at the time that Pacheco was dealing with a back injury, an unexpected development after Pacheco suffered an MCL injury in training camp.

The 27-year-old Pacheco signed with the Lions as a free agent in the offseason after playing four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. Detroit brought him in to complement lead back Jahmyr Gibbs. Pacheco has 18 missed games in his career, counting the Lions' Week 1 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

When he has been on the field, he has produced 2,537 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns in 51 games (42 starts). Pacheco has also been an effective receiver with 88 catches for 554 yards (6.3 per reception) and three touchdowns.