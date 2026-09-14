Chiefs CB Mansoor Delane (shoulder) leaves in first quarter

Kansas City Chiefs rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane left Monday's game in the first quarter with a shoulder injury.

The Chiefs announced in the second quarter that Delane was questionable to return.

Delane, the No. 6 pick in the 2026 draft, intercepted Bo Nix on the Broncos' opening series. He stepped in front of the third-and-11 pass intended for Courtland Sutton.

Sutton tracked Delane down and made a solid hit after a 5-yard return. It was not immediately clear if Delane was injured on the tackle or prior to the play, but he didn't return to the field.

Kansas City rookie cornerbacks have had an instant impact before. In 2015, Marcus Peters intercepted Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer on the first play from scrimmage in his NFL debut.

The Chiefs moved up in the draft from No. 9 to select Delane in a trade with the Cleveland Browns.