Deshaun Watson expected to remain Browns' QB1 in Week 2

Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken said Monday he anticipates keeping Deshaun Watson as the starting quarterback for the team's game at Tampa Bay next week despite his subpar return to action on Sunday.

Watson, who had been sidelined since October 2024 due to a pair of Achilles tears, completed 16 of 22 passes for 205 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Browns' season-opening 34-10 loss at Jacksonville. He also had six carries for a team-high 38 rushing yards,

The interception came on the opening series, while the touchdown pass came with 1:52 left in the game. Watson was also sacked five times while leading an offense that trailed 24-0 at halftime and managed one first down on its six first-half drives.

While Monken wasn't willing to commit to Watson remaining the starter in the immediate aftermath of Sunday's game, he solidified his plan for Week 2 after watching game film.

Watson's backup is second-year QB Shedeur Sanders, who had 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions in eight games last season.