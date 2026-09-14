Florida State fires athletic director Michael Alford

Florida State has fired athletic director Michael Alford, school president Richard McCullough confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

Alford had held the position since January 2022, taking over following the retirement of David Coburn.

His dismissal comes one week after the Seminoles' football team lost 27-24 at home against SMU on Labor Day.

Florida State football coach Mike Norvell is also on the hot seat, with an 8-18 record since the start of the 2024 season.

Alford previously served as the president and CEO of Seminoles Boosters. He also worked as the athletic director at Central Michigan (2017-20) and as associate AD at Oklahoma (2012-17).

The Tallahassee Democrat reported the firing on Sunday, adding that Alford had faced scrutiny over the school's handling of NIL and roster funding. Florida State also carried $437 million in athletics-related debt for the 2025 fiscal year.