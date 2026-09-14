Lane Kiffin returns to Oxford as No. 8 Ole Miss welcomes No. 7 LSU

LSU and Ole Miss are border rivals with a long history.

They first played in 1894 and have met 113 times since. Their meetings have had implications for SEC championships, national championships and Heisman Trophy races.

But when the No. 7 Tigers (2-0) and the No. 8 Rebels (2-0) meet in an SEC opener on Saturday night in Oxford, Miss., it will be unlike any other meeting.

This game has been eagerly anticipated -- not just in Louisiana and Mississippi but throughout college football -- since Lane Kiffin left Ole Miss to become LSU's head coach just before the Rebels were set to play in the 2025 College Football Playoff.

The Tigers and the Rebels have stayed focused enough to set up the first top-10 matchup between the two programs since 1962. Both won marquee openers two weeks ago, with the Tigers routing Clemson (51-10) and the Rebels edging then-No. 24 Louisville as time expired (41-38). Both had businesslike wins over outmanned opponents last week -- the Tigers beating Louisiana Tech (45-14) and the Rebels defeating Charlotte (41-9).

"I think both teams put themselves in a great position to have a top-10 matchup to open up SEC conference play for us at home with College GameDay," said Rebels coach Pete Golding. "If (players) can't get up for this one, I don't know why they play the game.

"There's so much on the line ... and then obviously the former players, former coaches and the relationships that you've had. Obviously, this one is unique."

Kiffin, who brought multiple players and assistant coaches with him from Oxford to Baton Rouge, suggested his team faces no pressure.

"I told the players, ‘Man, you don't have anything to worry about as far as attention on you all week and everything,'" Kiffin said. "‘There's going to be so much attention, hatred, everything on me. Really, the pressure's on (the Rebels). We won seven games last year. They won 13. ... You guys just get to go play.'"

Kiffin referenced the Rebels returning "two Heisman candidates ... in the same backfield," namely quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, whom he called "the best-playing quarterback in the country last year," and running back Kewan Lacy.

That duo will face a Tigers defense that leads the country in total defense (142.5 yards per game) and ranks second to Houston in run defense (18.5 yards per game).

Golding, who was promoted from defensive coordinator to succeed Kiffin and led the Rebels to a pair of CFP victories before losing to Miami in a semifinal game at the Fiesta Bowl, also has a standout quarterback to defend.

Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt stands sixth in the country in total offense (354.5 yards per game). He also shares third in the nation and leads all quarterbacks with five rushing touchdowns, but he has thrown four interceptions -- including three in the first half last week.

"I've just been really impressed with his athleticism once he decides to become a runner," Golding said. "I think it's going to be really important to try to make him become a pocket passer."