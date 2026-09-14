Ohio St. remains CFP title favorite despite Texas loss

Ohio State's collapse in Austin, Texas, on Saturday night might have stoked Ryan Day's critics, but it did little to dissuade the Buckeyes' national championship hopes in the eyes of sportsbooks.

Despite Ohio State dropping five spots to No. 6 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll, the Buckeyes have remained the favorites to win the College Football Playoff at most sportsbooks. That includes at DraftKings (+500) and BetMGM (+510), where the Buckeyes have been backed by 11.2% of the title money wagered.

Texas, after defeating Ohio State 24-23, took over the No. 1 spot in the Top 25 and is tied for the second-shortest title odds at BetMGM at +650 along with Notre Dame. That's slightly ahead of Georgia (+680) and Miami (+800).

"Ohio State might have choked late against Texas but they are still the favorites to win the National Championship," BetMGM trading manager Seamus Magee said. "Bettors aren't worried either. The Buckeyes are the most-bet team to win the title since their collapse on Saturday and (wide receiver) Jeremiah Smith is the most-bet player to win the Heisman (Trophy) in that time."

Defending national champion Indiana is being offered at +950, while Oregon dipped to +1800 after the Ducks were upset by Oklahoma State on Saturday.

CFP TITLE ODDS* TEAM, OPENING ODDS, CURRENT Ohio State, +600, +510 Notre Dame, +700, +650 Texas, +700, +650 Georgia, +900, +680 Miami, +2000, +800 Indiana, +800, +950 LSU, +1500, +1100 Oregon, +700, +1800 Texas Tech, +1500, +2400 Texas A&M, +1500, +2500 Ole Miss, +4000, +2700 Alabama, +1500, +2800 Southern California, +4000, +3000 Oklahoma, +3000, +4000 Tennessee, +5000, +5000 Penn State, +5000, +6000 *BetMGM