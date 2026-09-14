Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) returns to practice

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson returned to practice on Monday as he eyes a Week 2 season debut Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Henderson, 23, missed all three practices last week with an ankle injury and was inactive for New England's season-opening 13-10 loss at Seattle.

A second-round pick in last year's NFL Draft out of Ohio State, Henderson led the team with 911 yards and nine touchdowns rushing as a rookie in 17 regular-season games (four starts). He then ran for 76 yards and a score in four playoff games (one start).

With Henderson out for the opener, running backs Rhamondre Stevenson (51 yards) and Corey Kiner (11) combined to average 2.6 yards per carry against the Seahawks.