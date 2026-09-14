Ravens considering free-agent WR signing after injuries

The Baltimore Ravens could turn to the free-agent market after injuries left them thin at wide receiver during their season opener.

Coach Jesse Minter said Monday there is "potential" for Baltimore to add another pass catcher after Zay Flowers and rookie Ja'Kobi Lane were injured in Sunday's 41-23 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Flowers aggravated a hamstring issue in the first half when he caught five passes for a career-high 150 yards and a touchdown. Minter called the Ravens' No. 1 receiver day-to-day and said the team will monitor his progress ahead of Sunday's home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Lane's absence is expected to be longer. The rookie sustained a wrist injury, which NFL Network reported was a fracture, and is expected to be sidelined for several weeks, potentially making him a candidate for injured reserve.

Baltimore finished the Indianapolis game with Rashod Bateman, Chris Moore and LaJohntay Wester as its available receivers.

The Ravens do have reinforcements on the roster. Devontez Walker was inactive Sunday because of a groin injury, while rookie Elijah Sarratt was a healthy scratch.

"I think there's potential for (an outside acquisition)," Minter said, "but again, Tez Walker and Sarratt, I have a lot of confidence in those guys. Those guys have a ton of reps within our offense."

Bateman could also assume a larger role if Flowers misses time. He played 53 of Baltimore's 68 offensive snaps Sunday but did not record a catch on one target.

Minter nevertheless praised Bateman's route running and blocking, saying he expects "big days ahead" for the former first-round pick.