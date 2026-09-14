Ravens rookie WR Ja'Kobi Lane to have MRI on wrist

Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane sustained a fractured wrist in Sunday's season-opening win at Indianapolis, multiple outlets reported.

The third-round draft pick will undergo further testing, including an MRI on Monday, to confirm the initial diagnosis, per the reports.

Lane, 22, caught one of his three targets for 11 yards in his NFL debut, a 41-23 victory against the Colts.

Baltimore also lost top wideout Zay Flowers to a hamstring injury in the game, although NFL Network reported his injury is not considered serious.

Lane caught 99 passes for 1,363 yards and 18 touchdowns in 30 games at Southern California from 2023-25.

The Ravens (1-0) host the New Orleans Saints (0-1) on Sunday.