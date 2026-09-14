Report: Chargers WR Ladd McConkey undergoing testing on rib injury

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey underwent testing on Monday to determine the extent of the rib injury he sustained in Los Angeles' season-opening 26-14 loss to Arizona on Sunday, according to a report by NFL Network.

Los Angeles coach Jim Harbaugh described McConkey, who exited in the third quarter after taking a hit when running a route over the middle of the field, as day-to-day when addressing reporters Monday.

Even though he missed the end of the game, McConkey finished with a team-high 82 receiving yards and one of the Chargers' two touchdowns in the loss.

The 24-year-old led Los Angeles in receiving yards in each of his first two seasons since the Chargers drafted him in the second round (34th overall) out of Georgia in the 2024 NFL Draft. McConkey has 2,020 yards and 14 touchdown catches over 33 games (27 starts) with Los Angeles.

The Chargers will host the AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.