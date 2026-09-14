Report: Cowboys S Malik Hooker to see specialist for forearm fracture

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker has been diagnosed with a forearm fracture and is scheduled to meet with a specialist to determine a recovery timeline, ESPN reported Monday.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said after Sunday's game that a fractured forearm was a possibility.

Hooker was injured during Sunday night's 28-20 road loss to the New York Giants when he stumbled to the ground and got caught up with Giants tight end Chris Manhertz late in the third quarter.

To start his 10th NFL season, Hooker had one tackle while playing 12 defensive snaps in the season opener. In 113 career games (89 starts), he has 414 tackles with 14 interceptions and 25 passes defended for the Indianapolis Colts (2017-20) and Cowboys.

Hooker was a first-round draft pick (15th overall) by the Colts in 2017 out of Ohio State.