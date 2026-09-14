Report: Eagles place LG Landon Dickerson on IR

The Philadelphia Eagles are placing three-time Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson on injured reserve after he struggled through a knee injury in Sunday's season opener, according to multiple reports.

Dickerson will miss at least four games after playing through the injury in Philadelphia's 24-22 victory over the Washington Commanders.

The 27-year-old offered a harsh assessment of his performance Monday during his weekly appearance on Philadelphia radio station WIP.

"I was a complete liability," Dickerson said. "It was my fault. I should not be out there until I feel healthy."

Dickerson said he was rolled up on during a practice several weeks ago and hoped the knee would improve with time. He underwent further imaging Monday before the decision was made to give him an extended recovery period.

The injury is separate from the knee problem that hindered Dickerson last season. He underwent surgery in August 2025 to repair a meniscus injury, then returned to start 15 games, later acknowledging he came back before he was fully recovered.

Dickerson again lacked his usual mobility against Washington and allowed four pressures as Philadelphia's offensive line endured an uneven afternoon.

Coach Nick Sirianni nevertheless defended his longtime starter, pointing to Dickerson's power in the running game and his role in the Eagles' success over the past several seasons.

"He's tough as heck," Sirianni said. "We've won a ton of games with Landon."

Drew Kendall is among the leading candidates to take over at left guard. The 2025 fifth-round pick out of Boston College impressed during the offseason and gives Philadelphia a young in-house option while Dickerson recovers.

Dickerson said the goal is to avoid spending another season trying to play through an injury and return healthy for the latter portion of the schedule.