Report: Falcons DL Da'Shawn Hand believed to have torn quad (NFL)

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

May 12, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Da'Shawn Hand at press conference during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFL

Report: Falcons DL Da'Shawn Hand believed to have torn quad

By Field Level Media

Sep 14, 20263 hours ago

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand could miss the rest of the season with a torn quad, NFL Network reported Monday.

The 30-year-old veteran is receiving multiple opinions before finalizing a diagnosis and determining whether surgery is warranted, per the report.

Hand played just seven defensive snaps and did not record a tackle in his Atlanta debut on Sunday, a 20-13 defeat at Pittsburgh.

In 78 career games (26 starts), Hand has recorded 6.5 sacks, 131 tackles, four forced fumbles and one interception for the Detroit Lions (2018-21), Tennessee Titans (2021-22), Miami Dolphins (2023-24), Los Angeles Chargers (2025) and Falcons. Detroit drafted him in the fourth round in 2018.

--Field Level Media

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