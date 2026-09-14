Report: Falcons DL Da'Shawn Hand believed to have torn quad

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand could miss the rest of the season with a torn quad, NFL Network reported Monday.

The 30-year-old veteran is receiving multiple opinions before finalizing a diagnosis and determining whether surgery is warranted, per the report.

Hand played just seven defensive snaps and did not record a tackle in his Atlanta debut on Sunday, a 20-13 defeat at Pittsburgh.

In 78 career games (26 starts), Hand has recorded 6.5 sacks, 131 tackles, four forced fumbles and one interception for the Detroit Lions (2018-21), Tennessee Titans (2021-22), Miami Dolphins (2023-24), Los Angeles Chargers (2025) and Falcons. Detroit drafted him in the fourth round in 2018.