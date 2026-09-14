Report: UCF QB Alonza Barnett III (hamstring) out multiple weeks

UCF quarterback Alonza Barnett III will miss "multiple weeks" with a hamstring injury, ESPN reported on Monday.

The James Madison transfer sustained the injury late in the Knights' 12-7 loss at Pitt on Saturday.

Barnett has completed 31 of 49 passes for 344 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in two games this season for UCF (1-1). He has also rushed for 22 yards and a score.

Backup quarterback Keyone Jenkins completed all four of his pass attempts for 42 yards and a TD in mop-up duty in the Knights' season-opening 73-6 win against Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 3.

UCF hosts Georgia State on Saturday in Orlando, Fla., before opening its Big 12 schedule at home against TCU on Sept. 26.

Barnett was the Sun Belt Player of the Year last season at JMU. In his last two seasons with the Dukes (2024-25), he completed 59.2% of his passes for 5,404 yards, 49 TDs and 12 interceptions in 26 games.