Seahawks say QB Sam Darnold has ‘unique’ soft tissue injury

Sam Darnold has a "very unique, soft tissue injury" and his hip joint is "unaffected," a Seattle Seahawks spokesperson told media outlets Monday.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback has "no firm timeline" to return to action, but the spokesperson said it was considered a short-term injury.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider previously said that Darnold avoided a fractured hip, but he did not offer details at the time. Previous reports said Darnold was expected to miss at least one game with what has been recast as a glute injury, which means he'll be sidelined for Sunday's visit to the Arizona Cardinals.

Darnold was at the Seahawks' facility Monday, according to multiple reports.

Darnold injured what appeared to be his right hip on the first series of the NFL season opener, a Super Bowl rematch between the host Seahawks and the New England Patriots on Wednesday. He limped off the field after a third-down sack ended the opening drive.

Drew Lock stepped in for Darnold and guided the Seahawks to a 13-10 win. Lock completed 16 of 22 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown, and he is in line to get the start in Week 2. The Seahawks also have quarterback Jalen Milroe on their 53-man roster.