Tennessee loses top TE Ethan Davis (ACL) for season

Tennessee starting tight end Ethan Davis will miss the remainder of the season with an ACL injury, head coach Josh Heupel confirmed on Monday.

The 6-foot-5, 247-pound senior from Atlanta caught touchdown passes in each of the first two games this season for the No. 15 Volunteers (2-0).

"I hate it for Ethan, the work that he put into it, the growth of the person and the player, that the season's cut short, but the next guy's got to be prepared and take advantage of their opportunity," Heupel said.

Playing in his hometown, Davis sustained the injury during Saturday's 45-24 victory at Georgia Tech. He scored the Volunteers' first TD on a 25-yard pass from Faizon Brandon with 12:22 left in the first quarter.

Davis has recorded 39 receptions for 433 yards and six scores in 26 games since making his Tennessee debut in 2023. Injuries have repeatedly interrupted his career, including a broken collarbone in 2023 and a nerve issue in his shoulder in 2025.

The Volunteers host Kennesaw State (1-1) on Saturday night in Knoxville, Tenn. They open their SEC schedule at home against No. 1 Texas on Sept. 26.