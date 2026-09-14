Texans LB Henry To'oTo'o to miss time with shoulder injury

Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o is expected to miss an undetermined amount of time with a left shoulder injury, head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters Monday.

To'oTo'o walked off the field during Sunday's season opener against the Buffalo Bills favoring his left arm. He reportedly had his arm in a sling following the 36-31 defeat.

"Unfortunately, Henry has a shoulder injury and will be out for some time," Ryans said.

Ryans did not say if a trip to injured reserve was forthcoming.

In the opener of his fourth NFL season, To'oTo'o had two tackles on 51 snaps. In 48 career games (36 starts), all for the Texans, To'oTo'o has 263 tackles with four sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception.