Vikings expected to start QB Carson Wentz in Week 2

Carson Wentz is expected to start Week 2 for the Vikings after guiding Minnesota to a comeback win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Starter Kyler Murray left the game early in the first quarter. He was hit in the head on a scramble and stayed down for a few minutes before walking off the field under his own power. FOX Sports reported Monday that Wentz was likely to get the call for Minnesota this week at Chicago.

The Vikings trailed 22-10 late in the third quarter before staging their decisive rally in a 39-22 win.

Wentz threw three TD passes, two to Justin Jefferson and the momentum-shifting toss to tight end T.J. Hockenson for a 16-yard score to cut the deficit to 22-17 with 2:08 remaining in the third quarter.

"Momentum's a real thing in this game, and if you're able to catch the right side of it and keep it bottled up on your sideline, it's a huge game-changer," Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. said.

Wentz, 33, led four consecutive touchdowns drives after finding his rhythm.

"You know I've done this before, in a lot of different colors now, but I've done this before," Wentz said. "I'm confident in what I bring to the table, I'm kind of the old guy in that huddle."

A start Sunday against the Bears would mark the 100th start of Wentz's 11-year career.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell and Jefferson have been down this road multiple times in recent years. Both expressed full confidence in Wentz after Sunday's win.

Last season, J.J. McCarthy started the first two games of the season before missing time with an ankle injury. Wentz started five games before being placed on IR. Max Brosmer played in seven games with two starts.

In 2023, Kirk Cousins opened the season as the Vikings' starter but ruptured his Achilles on Oct. 29, sending O'Connell scrambling. They acquired Joshua Dobbs and needed him days later in Atlanta after Jaren Hall started and completed five passes for 78 yards.