Arch Manning apologizes for joking about AI video of violence against Holly Rowe

A day after laughing about an AI-generated video of Texas coach Steve Sarkisian slapping ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe, Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning issued an apology to Rowe on social media.

After then-No. 4 Texas staged a 20-point comeback in the fourth quarter to upset then-No. 1 Ohio State 24-23 on Saturday, Sarkisian cut off a question by Rowe on the field, responding with "Texas fight. Hook ‘em!" before walking off.

The AI-generated video referenced this clip, but instead of Sarkisian walking off, it shows him yelling "Hook ‘em!" and slapping Rowe, causing her to fall face down on the field.

Manning was asked on Monday if he had seen any clips from the comeback win edited by fans.

"I've seen a few AI edits of stuff, but that's about it. I saw an AI edit of Sark's interview," Manning said, laughing. "Have y'all seen that one? That's a good one. Of him slapping Holly Rowe? It's hilarious."

Amid the backlash to his commentary, Manning posted an Instagram Story on Tuesday to apologize for his comments, including a direct apology to Rowe.

"In my press conference yesterday, I made an insensitive comment about an AI video," Manning said in his post. "There is nothing funny about it. It's easy to say I didn't mean it, but I know my words and actions were hurtful to a lot of people. I do not take that lightly and am deeply sorry for that.

"I specifically want to apologize to Holly Rowe for what she has personally had to deal with because of my comments. I have a ton of respect for her and appreciate her showing me grace in this moment. I need to do better and will be more thoughtful going forward."

Rowe wrote on X that she accepted the apology.

"Thank you Arch," Rowe wrote. "I appreciate our conversation about this -- which will remain private. Apology accepted. We move forward with respect and kindness for one another."

In Saturday's comeback victory, Manning was 11 for his last 15 throws to finish 23 of 37 for 195 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

In two games this season, the son of Cooper Manning and nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning has completed 43 of 64 passes for 500 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Texas rose to No. 1 in the country and will face UTSA on Saturday.