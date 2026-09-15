Colorado State ready for 'hefty challenge' vs. No. 11 BYU

Coach Jim Mora knows Colorado State will have its hands full when facing No. 11 BYU on Saturday night in Fort Collins, Colo.

"I've watched BYU film, and they are as complete of a team as you are going to find in the country," Mora said. "They are as good as anyone in the country and a College Football Playoff contender. They are ranked No. 11 and have earned it."

The Cougars (2-0) rallied for a 28-17 home win over Arizona last Saturday behind quarterback Bear Bachmeier, who threw three touchdown passes and rushed for a score. BYU trailed 17-14 at halftime.

Bachmeier has thrown for 415 yards and six TDs this season. He hasn't been intercepted and has rushed 10 times for 67 yards and two scores.

Cougars coach Kalani Sitake said his team still is finding its way in the early going.

"Every year has an identity that's unique to the previous year," Sitake said. "We are always going to have a foundation that's set for a long time that we will build upon."

Meanwhile, Colorado State (2-0) cruised to a 58-24 home victory over FCS foe Southern Utah last Saturday. Mora said he knows the Rams are taking a step up in competition but welcomes the opportunity to do so against BYU.

"It's a hefty challenge," he said. "It's going to be a tough one, but we are going to fight. We are 2-0, but that doesn't matter. To us, that's history. Our mindset doesn't change in relation to who we are playing."

Through two games, the Rams are averaging 46.5 points, and quarterback Hauss Hejny has completed 41 of 63 attempts for 539 yards and nine touchdowns, with an interception.

Keeping Hejny upright will be important against BYU. Colorado State allowed just one sack against Southern Utah, but Mora said Hejny was hit multiple times and wants better protection moving forward. BYU has four sacks this season.

"We let our quarterback get hit seven times," Mora said. "We only gave up one sack, but we have to be better there."

Hejny also rushed for 85 yards on just five carries, with a score, against Southern Utah, and teammate Mel Brown ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns on only nine carries.

Hejny, an Oklahoma State transfer, and Brown, who followed Mora from UConn, have emerged as playmakers for the Rams.

Sitake has taken notice of Hejny and his diverse skill set.

"He's got a really strong arm and is really fast," Sitake said. "He has a quick release; he's also really fast and can run. I've been impressed with the numbers they've put up as an offense."

Colorado State has averaged 225 rushing yards per game this season, just behind BYU at 228. Mora said he wants the Rams to continue to fight for extra yards and not necessarily always try to rip off a big run.

"Accepting and attacking the next challenge is what matters; that's how you become consistent," Mora said. "I'm looking for more consistency in the run game early."