Cowboys sign RB Tyler Goodson from Falcons' practice squad

The Dallas Cowboys signed running back Tyler Goodson off the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad on Tuesday.

The Cowboys cleared room on the 53-man active roster by waiving fellow running back Israel Abanikanda.

The move comes after running back Malik Davis landed on injured reserve Saturday following a hip injury.

Goodson, 25, rushed 54 times for 264 yards and one TD and caught 19 passes for 103 yards and one TD in 33 games (one start) with the Indianapolis Colts from 2023-25 after going undrafted out of Iowa.

Abanikanda, 23, was a fifth-round pick by the New York Jets in 2023. He has spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers and Cowboys but has not played in a game since the 2023 season.

Cowboys starter Javonte Williams rushed 12 times for 41 yards and a touchdown and caught five passes for 31 yards and another score in Sunday night's season-opening road loss to the New York Giants.

Dallas (0-1) hosts the Washington Commander (0-1) on Sunday afternoon.