Dan Lanning wants to 'own' mistakes as No. 21 Oregon faces Portland St.

Oregon slid 15 spots in this week's Associated Press poll, from No. 6 to No. 21, by virtue of the Ducks' stunning 39-31 loss to unranked Oklahoma State on the road last Saturday.

Being that far down in the rankings isn't something Oregon (1-1) is accustomed to, but the Ducks hope to rebound with a Friday night game against in-state rival Portland State in Eugene, Ore.

Lanning is one win away from 50 as Oregon's head coach, and the Ducks own the nation's longest active nonconference home winning streak at 39 games.

The Ducks are heavy favorites against the Vikings of the FCS Big Sky Conference. Portland State is off to an 0-3 start and has never beaten Oregon in six previous meetings. Oregon is 9-0 all-time in Friday night games at Autzen Stadium, 3-0 under Lanning, and has defeated the Vikings by no fewer than 41 points in all of the previous matchups.

But the Ducks are reeling after a rare loss on the road that ended a 12-game away winning streak and was just the third road loss in the Lanning era.

Of concern for the Ducks was the play of their defense, which surrendered 554 yards of total offense to a program that lost 11 games last season. One of the traditionally top offenses in the nation didn't shine either, with quarterback Dante Moore's Heisman Trophy candidacy taking a hit with a 14-for-29, 191-yard passing performance.

After three failed fourth-down conversions, the Ducks are 0-for-6 on fourth down in two games this season.

Lanning said leadership has been lacking, and included himself.

"It starts with accountability, but it's got to show up. So, again, can't talk about it. You got to see it. Right? You have to see it," Lanning said. "So, we haven't seen it to this point. ... Mistakes you make in practice are going to show up and somebody has to speak on it. Yeah, coaches have to speak on it. They have to demand it. Players have to do it. And we all own that. We all wear that."

Portland State had a 21-0 halftime lead over UC Davis in its season opener, then was outscored 31-3 in the second half. Last week, the Vikings fell 47-23 at home to North Dakota, a top FCS program. Gabe Downing threw for 233 yards and three touchdowns in that game for Portland State.

Wide receiver Terence Loville, a San Jose State transfer, is one the Vikings' top receivers. He's also the nephew of former standout Oregon running back Derek Loville.

The Vikings are 4-51 all-time against FBS opponents, with 19 losses in a row since their last FBS win in 2015 over North Texas.

Chris Fisk is in his first season as their head coach after coaching Central Washington from 2019-25.

"I think Portland State football is a powder keg waiting to burst," Fisk said at the time he was hired. "There are so many great opportunities surrounding this job and I'm excited about bringing Portland State University football back where it belongs."