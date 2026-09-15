Historic Union Jack Classic in London pits Arizona State vs. Kansas

Arizona State and Kansas will meet in a Big 12 game Saturday at London's Wembley Stadium, which will host college football for the first time.

The Sun Devils (1-1) and Jayhawks (1-1) will spend most of the week in London ahead of the Union Jack Classic, trying to balance preparations for the important game with the opportunity to appreciate a once-in-a-lifetime trip for many of the players.

"This is an experience," Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said Tuesday after his team's practice in suburban London. "They're still college athletes, and I wasn't going to rob them from an experience to fly them across the country, go see London, and be able to experience things."

The Sun Devils played at Texas A&M on Saturday, losing 48-20, and then traveled directly from Texas to London.

Kansas played Missouri at home Friday night and lost 38-21. The Jayhawks had an additional day to recover before beginning their overseas journey, which Dillingham said gives Kansas an edge, but his team will not make excuses.

He also said Arizona State will focus on eliminating the mistakes that plagued the Sun Devils against Texas A&M.

Arizona State outgained Texas A&M 369-255 and held the Aggies to 14 first downs. Four turnovers, however, led to 24 Texas A&M points.

Quarterback Cutter Boley, a transfer from Kentucky, leads the Big 12 with 641 passing yards and eight touchdown passes through two games. He completed 21 of 34 passes for 254 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions against the Aggies.

Kansas coach Lance Leipold has conducted light practices this week before a normal pregame practice Friday.

"We'll do a light, shake-out practice (upon arrival on Wednesday), to try to get the trip out of them and things like that," Leipold said. "Try to keep them up to a normal-type bedtime so they can get a regular night's sleep and get on a normal cycle."

The Jayhawks rushed for 277 yards in their 51-6 opening win against FCS foe LIU but had just 80 yards rushing against Missouri.

Isaiah Marshall, a third-year sophomore, went from passing for 246 yards and two TDs against LIU to throwing for 168 yards on 13-of-30 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions against Missouri.