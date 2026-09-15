Jets S Minkah Fitzpatrick, WR Omar Cooper Jr. expected to miss multiple games

Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is expected to miss multiple games with a groin injury that limited him to six snaps in New York's Week 1 win over the Titans.

Fitzpatrick was in coverage near the sideline at Nashville when he slid to the ground and immediately reached for his upper left leg.

According to multiple reports, Fitzpatrick will be sidelined for at least one week and his return for Week 3 is unlikely.

The Jets plan to add safety Dean Clark to the practice squad for depth.

Fitzpatrick and rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., who is not expected to play Sunday after leaving the opener with an ankle injury, are not candidates for injured reserve, according to NFL Network. If the Jets opted to place either on IR, the roster move mandates missing at least four games.

Cooper also is considered week-to-week. The status of wide receiver Tim Patrick, placed on short-term IR on Monday, already created an opening for a wide receiver.

Reports on Tuesday indicated the Jets would be hosting veteran wide receivers with former Giants starter Darius Slayton considered an option.