NFL Week 1 drives $3.12B in prediction market volume

Trading volume across eight of the largest prediction-market platforms reached $3.12 billion on the first Sunday of NFL action this season.

That followed $3.17 billion in total volume on Saturday, with the highest-volume day in history being driven by college football games, according to an analyst note by Jefferies cited by Front Office Sports.

Kalshi led the way, generating $4.89 billion in volume over the weekend.

That included more than $590 million traded on individual Week 1 NFL contracts alone, making for the second-highest all-time volume for an event on Kalshi behind only the 2026 World Cup winner, according to Time. The platform reached a new total daily record of $2.433 billion on Sunday.

Leading the way on Sunday was the $112.8 million on the primetime game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. The highest volume during the slate of day games was $39.6 million for the Minnesota Vikings' comeback win over the Green Bay Packers, with the lowest being $8.4 million on the New York Jets' victory over the Tennessee Titans.

By contrast, competitor Polymarket generated $404 million in volume on Sunday. That's compared to $532 million during an average day during the World Cup, according to FOS.

Helping to drive the individual market action on Sunday were 14 players scoring multiple rushing or receiving touchdowns. Ten teams scored at least 30 points, with nine of Sunday's 13 games going over the total points line.

By the conclusion of Monday night's game, the NFL had tied the all-time post-merger Week 1 scoring record of 791 combined points set in 2012. The 16 games averaged 49.44 total points.