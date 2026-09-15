No. 13 Texas Tech attempts to extend dominance of No. 22 Houston

No. 13 Texas Tech owns the series with No. 22 Houston, a run decades in the making.

The Red Raiders get another chance to hunt the Cougars on Friday night in the Big 12 opener for both teams in Lubbock, Texas.

The Red Raiders (2-0) have won seven consecutive games against Houston and 13 of the last 14 matchups. This is just the third time the teams will meet when both are ranked in the Top 25.

This is the third meeting since Houston joined the Big 12 in 2023. Texas Tech posted wins by 21 and 24 points, respectively.

The Red Raiders' 35-11 victory in Houston last season was one of 12 Texas Tech victories by more than 20 points. The Red Raiders eventually lost to Oregon in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

"Great opponent," Houston coach Willie Fritz said of Texas Tech. "They were in the College Football Playoff last year and won our conference last year so it's going to be a tremendous challenge for us."

The Cougars (2-0) routed Southern 77-6 last weekend, scoring their most points since cranking up 84 against Eastern Washington in 1990. Houston held Southern to minus-6 rushing yards and leads the nation in rushing defense (10.0 yards per game).

The Cougars knocked off Oregon State 33-20 in Week 1.

Texas Tech visited at Oregon State last Saturday, scoring the final 14 points to rally for a 35-24 victory.

Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire said his team will have to play much better on Friday.

"Houston is a great football team," McGuire said Monday. "I've been really impressed by them. ... We have our hands full. This will be a great matchup."

Texas Tech quarterback Will Hammond has completed 76.7% of his passes for 487 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. J'Koby Williams leads with 187 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The Red Raiders hope to have standout tight end Terrance Carter Jr. (foot) back from a one-game absence and projected impact outside linebacker Trey White (back) for the first time this season.

Carter caught three passes for 28 yards in the season-opening 33-10 victory over Abilene Christian. He had 55 receptions for 624 yards and five touchdowns.

White came via the transfer portal after back-to-back first-team all conference seasons for San Diego State. He had a combined 19.5 sacks over the past two seasons.

"Trey and T.C. are trending in the right direction," McGuire said. "They both had good runs (Monday) morning. ... Feeling good as long as we don't have any setbacks to getting those guys back."

Houston quarterback Conner Weigman has completed 69% of his attempts for 425 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Makhi Hughes has rushed for 142 yards and two scores while Amare Thomas and Koby Young each have two touchdown passes.

High school football is the king of Friday nights in the state of Texas and this marks the first time since 1941 that Texas Tech will play a home game on that night of the week.

The expected charged-up atmosphere won't hinder the Cougars, according to Fritz, due to the presence of Weigman.

Weigman started 13 games during three seasons at Southeastern Conference program Texas A&M before being the Houston starter last season and again this year.

"Conner's played in a bunch of hostile environments," Fritz said. "I like the fact he's got experience doing that. He'll do a great job."