No. 14 Penn State focused on elevating play against Buffalo

Penn State has won its first two games, but the team knows there is plenty of room for improvement.

The 14th-ranked Nittany Lions hope to continue their undefeated start with a complete 60-minute effort Saturday as they welcome Buffalo to University Park, Pa.

Penn State (2-0) opened its season with a 45-0 victory against Marshall before getting past Temple 27-9 last weekend. The Nittany Lions outgained the Owls by a fairly narrow 416-283 margin and lost the time of possession battle.

"I think (we took positives in) the way we played offensively in second, third and fourth quarter, punted one time in the football game, had a lot of positive execution in the football game, too," said Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell. "How we want to play offense, we have to be better. We'll continue to do a great job of that."

Rocco Becht was 21-of-27 passing for 268 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Benjamin Brahmer.

The Penn State rushing attack, meanwhile, is hoping to find another gear. Carson Hansen ran for 84 yards against Temple, although none of his 19 carries went for more than 13 yards. The team's ground game wasn't any better against Marshall, when the Nittany Lions finished with 45 rushing attempts for 163 yards (3.6 per carry).

"I think the reality of that running back room, there's still some gray (area)," Campbell said. "That room is going to continue to work itself out as we work through the weeks, work through these games. I think we're grateful there are a lot of guys that can do a lot of things with the ball in their hands. We'll see how practice progresses through this week, for sure."

On the defensive side of the ball, Penn State has allowed only nine points through eight quarters. But there certainly is no complacency among the team's defensive leaders.

"In our eyes, we didn't have a great game," said linebacker Tony Rojas, who had a team-high seven tackles and an interception. "Coach Campbell realized that and us players did, too."

Penn State has won 27 straight regular-season games against nonconference opponents and will look to extend that streak against Buffalo (1-1), which is aiming to rebound from its first loss of the campaign.

The Bulls nipped Albany 21-17 in their opener before falling to Florida International 33-20 last weekend.

Jason Wright passed for 185 yards and two touchdowns, although he threw an interception and completed fewer than half his pass attempts. Terrance Shelton Jr. was largely bottled up, managing only 34 yards -- a team high -- on nine carries.

"I was grateful for the opportunity, for sure," said Wright, who came on after starting QB Elijah Holmes suffered an apparent knee injury. "I'm praying for Eli and hoping everything's well with him."

Chance Morrow was the offensive star for Buffalo with 11 catches for 173 yards and two touchdowns. He has scored all five of his team's TDs on the season.

"He's so easy to throw to," Wright said. "Just give him a chance, hence his name."

The Bulls are 1-13 all-time against Big Ten opponents and 2-16 all-time against ranked foes.