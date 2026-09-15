No. 17 Utah's offense to collide with Utah State's defense in rivalry game

After just two games, No. 17 Utah looks like a team poised to make a serious run at the Big 12 title this season.

The Utes (2-0) have dominated opponents with an explosive and creative offense, which they'll take into Saturday's rivalry clash with Utah State in Salt Lake City. The Utes rank second in the Big 12 in total offense (537.0 yards per game) and scoring offense (54.5 points per game), trailing only Houston in both categories. Including last season's Las Vegas Bowl, Utah has outscored opponents 153-46 in the first three games of Morgan Scalley's tenure as head coach.

Scalley credits progress along the line of scrimmage as a key factor in Utah overwhelming opponents early in the season. He said his young linemen are getting vertical leverage and using sound technique to establish a consistent advantage up front.

"Our guys are doing a really good job of that, both on the offense and defensive side of the ball, using their hands, driving piles, finishing," Scalley said. "That's the stuff that I want to see and that's what we're seeing in games one and two."

Utah has allowed just three rushing plays of more than 10 yards and just one passing play of 20 yards or longer. Strong defensive line play has allowed the secondary to be more active flying to the ball. The Utes had 13 pass breakups last weekend against Arkansas, the program's highest single-game total since 1998.

The offensive line's ability to dominate has allowed Devon Dampier to be comfortable in the pocket. Through two games, he leads Big 12 quarterbacks in passing efficiency (195.7).

Keeping pace with Utah will be a tough challenge for Utah State.

The Aggies (0-2) have not yet found their footing on offense under first-year coordinator Robert Anae. They are tied for 130th out of 138 FBS teams nationally in scoring offense (15.5) and rank 109th in the FBS in total offense (339.0 yards per game). They mustered just 271 total yards and committed three turnovers (all interceptions) in a 16-14 loss to Washington last weekend.

A tough defense is giving the Aggies hope they can find the win column soon and be competitive in their first season in the new-look Pac-12. Utah State leads the league in total defense, allowing only 298.5 yards per game. The defense kept the Aggies in the game against Washington and gave them a chance to win in the final seconds.

"I like their competitive spirit. I like their execution. I like their will," Utah State coach Bronco Mendenhall said. "Obviously, we were a play short in having the outcome we wanted, but I saw significant improvement in my team."

Utah holds an 80-29-4 lead in the Battle of the Brothers. The two teams first met in 1892 and played annually through 2009. The rivalry is now renewed sporadically. Utah has won three straight in the series, last falling to the Aggies in 2012 in Logan. Utah State has dropped eight straight games in Salt Lake City, last beating Utah on the road in 1997.