No. 24 Oklahoma eyes turnaround vs. unbeaten New Mexico

After a disappointing loss at Michigan, No. 24 Oklahoma returns home to face New Mexico on Saturday in Norman with plenty to fix, particularly on offense.

Quarterback John Mateer struggled against the Wolverines, throwing a costly late interception to set up Michigan's game-winning touchdown and overthrowing several open receivers.

"He took full accountability for it," Sooners offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. "He did. We had the meetings over it. We had hard conversations about it, because that's what you have to have in order to grow. And again, there's no time to dwell on it. ‘Hey, take your medicine, let's go cowboy up and let's roll,' and that's his mindset."

Oklahoma (1-1) doesn't have much time to make significant strides, with consecutive games against No. 2 Georgia on Sept. 26 and No. 1 Texas on Oct. 10 looming.

"It doesn't matter who's in front," Sooners coach Brent Venables said. "It's important, and instead of being distracted about what's down the road, I know what's down the road and so do our guys. But you just kind of put it all into what you're doing right now. New Mexico is the next one in front of us. And so recognize the challenge of all of it. It's to get out guys to show up every day and put everything they've got in the moment."

The Sooners will have to push forward without two key offensive pieces.

Left tackle Michael Fasusi is expected to miss his second consecutive game after aggravating a shoulder injury in the season opener, while wide receiver Trell Harris suffered an internal injury last week that will keep him out for an extended period. Venables told reporters Tuesday that Harris is "still being evaluated."

Oklahoma's defense could also be without weakside linebacker Kip Lewis, who injured his knee early in last week's game. He has not been ruled out this week.

"I think we got maybe some good news and he'll be back sooner than maybe we initially thought," Venables told reporters Monday.

Meanwhile, New Mexico is 2-0 for the first time since 2021, outscoring its first two opponents by a combined 108-14 margin.

However, those blowout wins came over Central Michigan and FCS Mercyhurst.

"It's kind of like we've been going to fast-food restaurants to eat," Lobos coach Jason Eck said. "Now, all of a sudden, we got an invite to the nicest steakhouse in town, and you're checking your wallet to make sure you have enough to cover it because you don't want to be embarrassed.

"This certainly is a team that can embarrass you if you're not ready to go."

New Mexico's offense has been led by running back Scottre Humphrey, who has 174 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries.

The Lobos are looking for their first win over a ranked opponent since beating No. 19 Washington State in November 2024. In that game, Arbuckle was Washington State's offensive coordinator and Mateer was its quarterback.

Saturday will mark the teams' first matchup in more than 90 years. The previous meetings came in 1930 and 1935 in Norman, both Oklahoma wins.