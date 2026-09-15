No. 9 Texas A&M opens SEC schedule vs. Kentucky, aims for another 3-0 start

After two lopsided wins, Texas A&M will look to begin its Southeastern Conference slate on a positive note when it meets Kentucky on Saturday afternoon in College Station, Texas.

The No. 9 Aggies (2-0) are trying for back-to-back 3-0 starts for the first time since they did it three seasons in a row from 2014-16, as they work toward a return trip to the College Football Playoff.

Texas A&M knows it can't take the Wildcats (1-1, 0-1 SEC) lightly after what they accomplished in the first half against then-No. 12 Alabama last week. Kentucky lost 45-17 but led 17-13 at halftime.

The Aggies will see a familiar face on the opposite sideline when they face Kentucky defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, who took over that position for the Wildcats after doing the same job for Texas A&M the past two seasons.

"Certainly, a mixed bag, some philosophical things that were important to me that we ran here on defense that Jay liked mixed with what he has traditionally been or wanted to be in his career," Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said Monday.

Bateman's defense last season at Texas A&M allowed an average of 21 points per game and was 16th in the FBS in passing yards allowed per game (176.6).

Kentucky recorded four sacks and forced three turnovers in the first half vs. Alabama, but the defensive stand didn't last as the Wildcats yielded 215 yards and 32 points in the second half.

"We need to learn how to finish games. We led for 42 minutes of the game, but there's no moral victories at all," Kentucky coach Will Stein said. "... We got beat by a really good opponent. But we've moved on, and we had a really good practice (Monday)."

The Wildcats also got some good news, as running back CJ Baxter fully participated in practice and is expected to play Saturday despite injuring his finger against Alabama.

Kentucky struggled on the ground against the Crimson Tide, rushing for just 63 yards, and was limited to 209 total yards. The Wildcats committed three turnovers and yielded four sacks.

Enter a Texas A&M defense that has excelled at creating turnovers this season. The Aggies have forced six in their first two games after creating only 10 all of last season.

Texas A&M routed Missouri State 50-0 in its season opener on Sept. 5 and Arizona State 48-20 last Saturday. Quarterback Marcel Reed has thrown for 396 yards and five touchdowns this season.

"I just think one of our goals, specifically on defense but really as a program, is to get a lot of guys that are capable of playing at a high level so that the level doesn't drop," Elko said. "And if you can do that, then you can rotate guys."

The Aggies also have been good at getting off the field on third down, limiting teams to a 4-of-22 conversion rate.

"A&M has a great pass rush package and great rushers up front," Stein said. "They create a lot of confusion in protection with big overload fronts, and they match routes very well."