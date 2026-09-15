Oklahoma WR Trell Harris out for ‘foreseeable future’ with serious injury

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said Tuesday that wide receiver Trell Harris is out for "the foreseeable future" after suffering an injury on a big hit Saturday against Michigan.

Sooners Illustrated reported that Harris had a serious abdominal injury as a result of the hit, and Sooners on SI reported that the receiver suffered a laceration to a major internal organ.

Venables did not confirm the reports or offer further details, other than to say Harris is "still being evaluated."

Harris, a transfer from Virginia, left the game against Michigan following a blow to his right side from Chris Bracy, but he returned and finished the game with four receptions for 43 yards. He amassed six catches for 104 yards and a touchdown over his first two games for Oklahoma.

In five college seasons at Kent State (2022-23), Virginia (2024-25) and Oklahoma, Harris has totaled 119 receptions for 1,707 yards and 10 touchdowns. The bulk of that came for the Cavaliers last year (59 receptions, 847 yards, five TDs).

Ranked No. 24 after they slid 13 spots following a 17-10 road loss to Michigan, the Sooners host New Mexico on Saturday night.