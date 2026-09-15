Report: Browns RB Dylan Sampson (knee) to miss 'significant' time

Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson is expected to miss "significant" time due to a knee injury, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

The report did not give a specific timeline for Sampson, who was spotted on crutches after the Browns' 34-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Sampson, 22, sustained the injury during the first quarter. He is listed as the backup to starter Quinshon Judkins on the depth chart.

He rushed 65 times for 175 yards and added 33 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games (two starts) during his rookie season last year. Sampson was selected by Cleveland in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Tennessee.

Raheim Sanders is expected to serve as the backup to Judkins for the Browns (0-1), who will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-1) on Sunday afternoon.