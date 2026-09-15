Report: Chargers add WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to practice squad

Seeking to bolster a banged-up receiving corps, the Los Angeles Chargers signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling to their practice squad, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

The move comes in the wake of three Chargers wide receivers getting hurt on Sunday in the team's 26-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. KeAndre Lambert-Smith landed on injured reserve due to a hamstring ailment. Ladd McConkey is day-to-day because of a rib injury, and Derius Davis also is banged up.

Valdes-Scantling was released by the Dallas Cowboys late last month following training camp. In eight NFL seasons, he has appeared for six teams, and he won Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs after the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Selected out of South Florida in the fifth round of the 2018 draft by the Packers, Valdes-Scantling played in Green Bay through 2021. He then played for the Chiefs (2022-23), the Buffalo Bills (2024), New Orleans Saints (2024), San Francisco 49ers (2025) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2025).

His best regular-season numbers came in 2020 for Green Bay, when he averaged a league-best 20.9 yards per reception while making 33 catches for career-high totals of 690 yards and six touchdowns.

Last season for San Francisco and Pittsburgh combined, he managed just 14 receptions for 120 yards and one TD.