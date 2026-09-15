Report: Dolphins S Kyle Louis sidelined by MCL sprain

Miami Dolphins rookie safety Kyle Louis sustained an MCL sprain in his NFL debut Sunday and is expected to miss a few weeks, NFL Network reported on Tuesday.

Head coach Jeff Hafley told reporters Monday night that Louis will miss at least the Week 2 game at the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday but said he did not know the full extent of the knee injury.

Louis, 22, is listed as a second-string safety on the depth chart. He was hurt in Miami's 27-13 road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders to open the season. He played three snaps on defense and 14 on special teams.

Miami selected Louis in the fourth round out of Pittsburgh, where he played linebacker from 2022-25.