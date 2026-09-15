Tulsa to honor assistant coach's wife who died suddenly at 30

Tulsa will be wearing helmet stickers in memory of deceased Kayla Saager-Beckley, the wife of outside linebackers coach John Beckley, when it takes the field for Saturday's home game against East Texas A&M.

Golden Hurricane coach Tre Lamb said Saager-Beckley died last Wednesday in Tulsa while working out. She was pregnant with the couple's first child.

No cause of death has been announced.

"Kayla passed away suddenly Wednesday morning about 7 a.m. of a medical emergency," Lamb said during a press conference. "She was working out; 10 minutes later, she was found unresponsive.

"It's been a really hard week for (John), for us as a staff, the coach's wives. She was 30 years old and was pregnant with their daughter, Sawyer."

The couple got married in June, according to Binghamton University, where Kayla Saager was a former star player. She scored 22 goals in two seasons (2017-18) and was a team captain and graduated in 2019.

"Binghamton women's soccer is profoundly saddened by the passing of Kayla Saager-Beckley," head coach Neel Bhattacharjee said in a news release. "Kayla was a dangerous and dynamic forward with a true gift for finding the back of the net, and her contributions helped elevate the competitiveness and stature of our program. To this day we stand on her shoulders.

"Beyond the field, she was known for her big heart and her deep love of family. We are devastated by this loss and send our heartfelt sympathy and support to her parents Ron and Noranne and her husband John. Kayla, you are forever and always a Bearcat. May you rest in peace."

A native of Long Island, Kayla Saager-Beckley moved to Tulsa after Beckley joined Lamb's staff. Beckley, a former linebacker at Wofford, is in second season at Tulsa.

"We're going to honor her with a helmet sticker this week at our game, and she's definitely in our thoughts and prayers," Lamb said.

Tulsa is 2-0 with wins over Oklahoma State and Sam Houston.