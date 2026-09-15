Vanderbilt QB Jared Curtis to start vs. North Carolina State

Vanderbilt true freshman quarterback Jared Curtis will make his first start on Saturday against visiting North Carolina State, head coach Clark Lea announced on Tuesday.

"He's earned it. He's worked really hard," Lea said.

Curtis completed 14 of 22 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown and rushed for two scores last weekend in the Commodores' 35-26 victory over Delaware in Nashville, Tenn.

A five-star recruit out of his native Nashville, Curtis shared the quarterback duties with senior Blaze Berlowitz in the first half against the Blue Hens.

According to reports, Curtis has been taking first-team reps this week for Vanderbilt (2-0) ahead of its game versus the Wolfpack (1-1). He is 21 of 31 for 270 yards and one TD in two games.